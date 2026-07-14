Tom Kim Makes History With Scottish Open Triumph

North Berwick: Tom Kim produced a bogey-free final round to win at the Scottish Open and became a Rolex Series winner for the first time. He closed with a 6-under 64 for a two-shot victory in the Scottish Open, his first PGA Tour title since the fall of 2023. Kim, who reached as high as No. 11 in the world at age 21 when he won in Las Vegas nearly three years ago, delivered the clinching blow with a shot from 203 yards to 6 feet on the par-4 16th, giving him a two-shot lead. IANS

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