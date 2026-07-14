Uruguay Opens Talks With Diego Forlan Over Interim National Team Role

New Delhi: Former Uruguay striker Diego Forlan is in talks with the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) about taking charge of the national team on an interim basis, local media reported. Under the proposal, Forlan would oversee six friendlies scheduled for September, October and November while also taking charge of the under-20 side. A permanent manager will be appointed at the end of the year or early next year, AUF president Ignacio Alonso said, Uruguayan newspaper El Pais reported. “He’s enthusiastic, although there are still some issues to discuss and we’ll meet again in the coming hours,” Alonso was quoted as saying. IANS

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