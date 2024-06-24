Tommy Paul defeats Lorenzo Musetti to wins Queen’s Club Championships title

LONDON: Tommy Paul added his name to a list of American tennis greats in winning the Queen’s Club Championships title after defeating Lorenzo Musetti 6-1, 7-6 (10/8) in Sunday’s final. Victory gave the fifth-seeded American his third ATP tour title -- and biggest success of his career -- after he won in straight sets after 88 minutes on court in London.

Paul became the first United States player to win the prestigious Wimbledon warm-up tournament since Sam Querrey in 2010 as he joined a group of former American champions at Queen’s, including John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors and Pete Sampras -- who all won Wimbledon as well.

The world number 13 will also overtake compatriot Taylor Fritz to become the new American number one, with Wimbledon starting on July 1. Agencies

