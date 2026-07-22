Top-Ranked Asian Games-Bound Athletes Set for Indian Athletics Series Grand Final in New Delhi

New Delhi: The invitational prize money one-day Indian Athletics Series Final scheduled for September 10 at New Delhi’s iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will attract top athletes, including the Japan Asian Games-bound squad.

The competitors for the Final leg of the Indian Athletics Series being held under the aegis of AFI (Athletics Federation of India) in New Delhi will be invited as per ranking in their respective events, says AFI President Bahadur Singh Sagoo.

“The Final leg of the Indian Athletics Series will be conducted in thirty-one events, including 16 in the women’s group,” the AFI President added. “Top eight athletes as per their ranking in each of the track and field events are eligible to compete in the Grand Final.”

In the men’s and women’s 1500m and 3000m steeplechase, says Sagoo, the top 12 ranked athletes will be eligible to compete.

“The AFI has sent an invitation to eligible athletes. The deadline to confirm entries is August 10,” the AFI President said on Tuesday. “If any of the top eight ranked athletes doesn’t confirm their participation, then the next best ranked athlete from among the four reserve players will be eligible to compete in the Final leg.” IANS

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