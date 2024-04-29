Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Arsenal: Gunners win in North London derby

LONDON: Arsenal held on to beat battling local rival Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 away and move four points clear at the top of the Premier League after an emphatic first-half display and a nervous second period in an electric derby atmosphere on Sunday.

An own goal by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and efforts from Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz put the Gunners in control at halftime and although Spurs fought back through Cristian Romero’s strike and a Son Heung-min penalty, the visiting side claimed the three points.

The victory moved Mikel Arteta’s Gunners ahead of second-placed champion Manchester City by one point as Man City beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 later on Sunday.

Liverpool is in third spot, four points behind City, but like Arsenal having played 35 matches with three games left.

Tottenham’s defeat hit its hopes of playing Champions League football next season as it stands seven points off fourth-placed Aston Villa, albeit still with two games in hand. Agencies

