Tottenham Hotspur appoint Igor Tudor as interim manager

LONDON: Igor Tudor will take over as Tottenham Hotspur’s interim manager until the end of the season, the north London club said on Saturday, three days after Thomas Frank was sacked following a poor run of results.

Tottenham finished fourth in the league phase of the Champions League, qualifying directly for the round of 16, but in the Premier League, it is placed 16th, just five points above the relegation zone.

“I understand the responsibility I have been handed, and my focus is clear. To bring greater consistency to our performances and compete with conviction in every match,” Tudor said in a statement.

“There is a strong quality in this playing squad, and my job is to organise it, energise it and improve our results quickly,” he added.

Tudor has managed several clubs across Europe, including Galatasaray and Olympique de Marseille, and last led Serie A giant Juventus before being sacked in October last year after a poor string of results. Agencies

Also Read: Rotterdam Open: Alex De Minaur scraps past local legend van de Zandschulp