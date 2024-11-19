Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur handed 7-game ban over racial slur

New Delhi: Tottenham Hotspur and Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been handed a seven-game ban on counts of racist remarks on South Korean teammate and captain Heung Min Son by the Football Association.

Alongside the ban by the FA, he will also have to pay a 100,000 Pounds fine for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a media interview.

“It was alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder breached FA Rule E3.1 as he acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought the game into disrepute. It was further alleged that this constitutes an ‘aggravated breach’, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included a reference – whether express or implied – to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin,” the FA said in a statement.

“Rodrigo Bentancur denied this charge, but the independent Regulatory Commission found it to be proven and imposed his sanctions following a hearing. Its written reasons for these decisions can be seen below,” it added. IANS

