Nations League: Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke back in England squad seven years after only cap

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke has been named in England interim manager Lee Carsley’s squad for next week’s Nations League games against Greece and Finland, seven years after gaining his only senior cap.

Solanke, who made his England debut in a friendly against Brazil in 2017, has scored in his last three games for Spurs, who he joined from Bournemouth in a deal worth up to 65 million pounds ($85.25 million) in August. Agencies

