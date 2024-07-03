Tottenham Hotspur sign Archie Gray from Leeds United for six-year contract

London: Tottenham Hotspur has announced the signing of Archie Gray from Leeds United. The versatile midfielder has signed a contract that will run until 2030 and will wear the number 14 shirt.

Born in Durham, Archie joined Leeds at Under-9 level and after progressing well through their Academy system, picked up his first involvement with their first team in 2021 at the age of just 15, when he was part of their matchday squad in the Premier League. IANS

Also Read: Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Arsenal: Gunners win in North London derby

Also Watch: