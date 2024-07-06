Tour de France: Belgian Remco Evenepoel wins time trial, Pogacar retains yellow jersey

PARIS: Belgian Remco Evenepoel claimed his maiden victory on the Tour de France when he prevailed on the seventh stage, a 25.3-km individual time trial from Nuits-Saint-Georges on Friday.

Tour debutant Evenepoel clocked 28 minutes and 52 seconds to beat Tadej Pogacar by 12 seconds as the Slovenian retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey.

Fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic took third place, 34 seconds off the pace and three seconds ahead of defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, who finished fourth.

Overall, Pogacar leads Evenepoel by 33 seconds and Dane Vingegaard by 1:15. Agencies

