Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar reclaims yellow jersey with stage six win

PARIS: Reigning champion Tadej Pogacar stamped his authority on the Tour de France on Thursday, winning the mountainous sixth stage and reclaiming the race leader’s yellow jersey.

Pogacar now leads by 2min 42sec from his main rival Jonas Vingegaard, who finished second on the 186km Pyrenean stage from Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre to move up to second overall.

“Today I woke up at seven in the morning already and my mind was going crazy so I was really really excited for today,” said Pogacar, who broke the record for the fastest time up the Tourmalet on the way to his 23rd Tour stage victory. Agencies

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