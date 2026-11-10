West Indies finish WTC 2025-27 campaign eighth after 1-0 series win over Bangladesh

Sylhet: West Indies completed their World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle with a draw against Bangladesh in the second and final Test of the series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium here, helping them register a 1-0 series win.

The series completion saw Windies complete their WTC matches, and they have ended the cycle with a point percentage of 27.38 and are currently eighth in the nine-team table.

They are slightly below Sri Lanka, who are seventh with a PCT of 33.33, and the Lankan Lions are currently facing Pakistan in the first of the two-match Test series away from home. The Windies can make their way up if Sri Lanka lose the majority of their matches in the ongoing cycle, as they also have to face New Zealand in two Tests away from home and against South Africa at home next year.

There were no major implications on the WTC points table following the end of the second Test between Bangladesh and the West Indies. The Windies have marginally improved their PCT from 26.92 to 27.38 , while Bangladesh's PCT has dropped a bit from 47.62 to 45.83. IANS

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