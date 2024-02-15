Trent Boult returns as New Zealand name squad for Australia T20Is

Christchurch: Experienced pacer Trent Boult has been recalled to New Zealand’s T20I setup as the BlackCaps named a 14-man squad for the three-game series, starting from February 21 at Sky Stadium in Wellington. Josh Clarkson and Rachin Ravindra have been selected in the squad led by Mitchell Santner to face Australia next week.

Boult, who is set play his first T20I since November 2022, has been selected for second and Third T20I, as Test captain Tim Southee will play on the first match and then rest for the remainder of the series to manage his workload between the South Africa and Australia Test series.

A foot injury to Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson’s paternity leave, has elevated Clarkson, who is uncapped in T20Is, and rising star Ravindra, who is coming fresh from his successful return to the Test arena against South Africa. Selector Sam Wells said the unavailability of Williamson and Mitchell presented opportunities for others. IANS

