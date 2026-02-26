Tried to mould my game around Dave: Tristan Stubbs on batting with idol David Miller

NEW DELHI: For Tristan Stubbs, sharing the middle with David Miller is more than just a tactical advantage for South Africa; it is the realization of a childhood dream, and the power-hitter said that throughout his transformative years, he moulded his game around how Miller plays.

Long before Stubbs emerged as one of the Proteas’ most exciting finishers, he was a schoolboy in Gqeberha trying to copy the fearless strokeplay of Miller. Now 25, the hard-hitting right-hander finds himself not only performing the same finishing role for the national side but doing so alongside the man he idolized growing up. “I love batting with Dave [Miller]. I pretty much watched him my whole junior years and tried to mould my game around Dave and the way he plays the backend,” Stubbs said.

For years, Miller was the youthful free spirit in the South African dressing room, equally at home launching sixes as he was on a surfboard or golf course. The similarities with Stubbs are striking. Both thrive in high-pressure chases, both back their power at the death, and both carry a calm assurance that belies the chaos often unfolding around them.

Their chemistry was on full display during South Africa’s dramatic double Super Over win against Afghanistan at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. With the match hanging in the balance, Stubbs smashed a six off the final ball of the first Super Over to force a second tie. He then opened the next Super Over with another towering maximum before Miller seized control, striking two more sixes to clinch victory by the narrowest of margins.

The fireworks stood in contrast to their more calculated stand in the Super Eights clash against India. After the dismissal of Dewald Brevis, Stubbs resisted the urge to attack recklessly, instead rebuilding alongside Miller. Their 35-run partnership off 21 balls steadied the innings before acceleration resumed.

Stubbs was particularly composed after Miller’s departure for a blistering 63 off 35 deliveries in the 16th over. The younger man paced his finish expertly, remaining unbeaten on 44 off 24 balls after a late assault.

“You can’t just try and go too early, then you all blow out. It’s about managing the situation,” Stubbs said. (IANS)

