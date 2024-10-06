Tristan Stubbs Hits Maiden ODI Century As South Africa Crush Ireland

ABU DHABI: Tristan Stubbs scored an unbeaten career-best 112 from 81 balls as South Africa thumped Ireland by 174 runs to clinch their three-game One-day International series with a game to spare in a hot and humid Abu Dhabi on Friday.

After electing to bat, South Africa posted 343 for four in their 50 overs, propelled by Stubbs’ maiden ODI century and 67 from 64 balls by Kyle Verreynne as the pair put on 103 for the third wicket.

South Africa have a concern over captain Temba Bavuma, who retired hurt following a fluent 35 with a soft tissue injury in his arm, making him a doubt for the two Test away tour of Bangladesh that starts on October 21.

Ireland could not lay a platform from which to build in their reply and were bowled out for 169, some respectability brought to the score by a 52-run last wicket stand between Graham Hume (21) and number 11 Craig Young (29 not out), who now has the highest score in this series for Ireland.

Seamer Lizaad Williams took three early wickets and finished with figures of 3-36, the pick of the South African bowlers for the second game in a row.

South Africa have rested several of their regular players for the series. The third and final ODI will be played at the same venue on Monday. Agencies

