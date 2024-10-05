Classy South Africa crush West Indies by 10-wickets in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Dubai: Nonkululeko Mlaba took a superb four-wicket haul, while the opening pair of Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits smashed half-centuries to help South Africa cruise to a clinical 10-wicket victory over West Indies in Group B game of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Electing to bowl first, Marizanne Kapp took the big wickets of Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin, before Nonkululeko shined with figures with 4/29 to keep the West Indies to 118/6. In reply, Laura (59 not out) and Tazmin (57 not out) put in a dominant batting display to complete the chase with 13 balls to spare in an utterly one-sided game.

The match also marked the fifth instance of a team winning a Women’s T20 World Cup game by 10 wickets. Laura was quick to find her tempo and put the West Indies bowlers – who lacked penetration - under pressure, while Tazmin found her groove in the middle overs for South Africa, the runners-up in 2023, to kick off their campaign with a comprehensive win.

Laura set the tone with a glorious drive early in the Power-play and would go on to hit six boundaries in the Power-play. West Indies’ struggles with the ball were only compounded when Zaida James was hit in the face by a shot off her own bowling and left the field after bowling just one ball.

West Indies, the 2016 champions, used eight bowlers in search of a breakthrough, but the events were in vain as South Africa recorded a statement win. Previously, Marizanne had West Indies captain Hayley edging behind for 10, while Nonkululeko, who varied her pace and lines well on a slow pitch, castled a struggling Qiana Joseph.

Marizanne returned for her third over to prize out the dangerous Deandra Dottin, but West Indies tried staging a recovery via Stafanie Taylor, who was not out on 44 and put on a 30-run stand with Shemaine Campbelle for the fourth wicket. But Nonkululeko brought South Africa back in the game by taking out Shemaine and Chinelle Henry in successive balls of the 12th over and returning to dismiss Aaliyah Alleyne too, to play a pivotal hand in South Africa’s victory.

Brief scores: West Indies 118/6 in 20 overs (Stafanie Taylor 44 not out; Nonkululeko Mlaba 4-29) lost to South Africa 119/0 in 17.5 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 59 not out, Tazmin Brits 57 not out) by 10 wickets. IANS

