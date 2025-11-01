True display of belief and passion: Virat Kohli lauds Women in Blue’s heroics in WC semifinal

New Delhi: Indian batting stalwart and former skipper Virat Kohli hailed the Women in Blue for their stunning victory over seven-time champions Australia in the ODI World Cup semifinal, calling it a “true display of resilience, belief, and passion.”

India produced a remarkable performance to defeat Australia by five wickets at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday, punching their ticket to their third ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Final after 2005 and 2017, when they finished as the runners-up behind Australia and England, respectively. Reacting to the triumph, Kohli took to social media platform X to applaud the team’s efforts. “What a victory by our team over a mighty opponent like Australia. A great chase by the girls and a standout performance by Jemimah in a big game. A true display of resilience, belief, and passion. Well done, Team India!” he wrote. IANS

Also Read: Sheridan and Williams to be on-field umpires for Women’s ODI Cup final