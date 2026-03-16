True strength of Indian sports lies in villages, towns, and schools: PT Usha

New Delhi: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief PT Usha on Sunday said the real foundation of India’s sporting success lies in its villages, small towns, and schools, emphasising that discovering and nurturing talent at the grassroots level will be crucial for the country’s long-term sporting rise.

Speaking at the Golden Jubilee National Convention of the Sports Journalists Federation of India (SJFI) in the national capital on Sunday, the IOA president underlined the need to strengthen grassroots structures by investing in coaching, infrastructure, and systematic talent identification across the country.

“The true strength of Indian sports lies in the villages, towns, and schools where young talent is waiting to be discovered,” PT Usha said. “If we continue to invest in coaching, infrastructure, and talent identification, India can consistently produce world-class athletes,” she added.

Reflecting on her own journey in athletics, Usha said her career began in modest conditions in Kerala, where limited facilities did not stop her from pursuing her dream of representing the country on the global stage.

“My own journey began on the modest track in Kerala many decades ago. Facilities were limited, but the determination to compete for India was strong,” she said.

“That journey from an athlete striving to represent the country to now serving as President of the Indian Olympic Association has reinforced my belief that India’s sporting potential is immense,” the former athlete added.

Highlighting India’s progress across disciplines, she noted that athletes from several sports are now competing with growing confidence on the international stage. “Across multiple disciplines, from athletics and badminton to wrestling, boxing, hockey, and shooting, Indian athletes are competing with confidence on the global stage,” Usha said.

She also acknowledged the role of the media in strengthening the sporting ecosystem, noting that sports journalists help shape public perception of athletes and inspire future generations. “Sports journalists occupy a very special place in the sporting ecosystem. You are not only reporters of results but also storytellers who capture the emotions, struggles, and triumphs of athletes,” she said. IANS

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