Tsitsipas Ends 18-Month Title Drought with Gstaad Triumph over Collignon

GSTAAD: Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas won his first ATP title in nearly a year-and-a-half with a three-set win over Belgian Raphael Collignon at the Swiss Open in Gstaad on Sunday.

The former world number three won through 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-3 in the clay-court tournament to lift the 13th trophy of his career and first since Dubai in February 2025.

The 27-year-old has dropped to 85th in the world from his career-high ranking of three in 2021 and reached two Grand Slam finals in the French Open that year and the Australian Open in 2023.

Tsitsipas also won the ATP Masters in London in 2019 and the Monte Carlo Masters three times in 2021, 2022 and 2024. Agencies

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