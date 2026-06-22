Tunisia Coach Concedes ‘Heavy’ Defeat to Superior Japan, Eyes Netherlands Clash

Monterrey: Tunisia coach Herve Renard said his team’s defeat by Japan was painful, but reflected the dominance of the Asian side. “It is not the performance we were hoping for ... The score of this second match is heavy, but it reflects the difference between the two teams tonight,” said Renard.

“Even if we are eliminated we still have a third game to play. We are in a World Cup, and we must remain focused. It is important to get ready to fight for this third game against the Netherlands.” Agencies

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