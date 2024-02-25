Turkish Women's Cup 2024: India women beat Hong Kong

Alanya: Anju Tamang and Soumya Guguloth scored a goal each as the India senior women's national team defeated Hong Kong 2-0 in the Turkish Women's Cup 2024, taking a step towards winning their first-ever international title outside the South Asian circuit. The victory on Saturday at the Gold City complex in Alanya, Turkey, was India's second in the four-nation tournament.

India have previously won the SAFF Cup five times and the SAF Games gold medal on three occasions, but never could bag an international championship that has two European teams in the fray. In the first match of the tournament, India defeated Estonia 4-3. IANS

