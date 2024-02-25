Khelo India University Games: Dibrugarh University start with win

GUWAHATI: Dibrugarh University (DU) made a good start in the 4th Khelo India University Games, defeating University of Calcutta (CU) in badminton at Amingaon today. Dibrugarh University won their opening match 3-1.

Although nearly 200 universities from various parts of the country are participating in this edition of the Khelo India University Games, Dibrugarh University is the lone representative from the host state. They are participating in badminton only.

Tonmoy Bikash Boruah gave a good start to his team, defeating Aritra Dawn of University of Calcutta 21-10, 21-9 in the opening single. Himanish Shekhar Das made it 2-0, beating Aditya Mondal in a three-set game (12-21, 21-14, and 21-13). However, DU duo Himanish Shekhar Das and Tonmoy Bikash Boruah lost the doubles to Aditya Mondal and Saikat Banerjee by 18-21 and 16-21. Sasank Gogoi then won the return single against Deepta Jyoti Sarkar by 21-16, 16-21, and 21-17, which also ensured victory for DU.

In their next game, DU will face Jain University on Sunday.

Meanwhile, two players from Assam—Sakshi Baruah and Iva Raj Shah—turned out to play tennis, representing two different universities at the Chachal Tennis Complex here today. Sakshi represented KIIT University of Bhubaneswar, and Iva played for Jadavpur University.

