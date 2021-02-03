 Top
TVS Racing crowned champion

TVS Racing, the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company, finished the 2020 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) on a high note.

  |  3 Feb 2021 2:00 PM GMT

HAMPI: TVS Racing, the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company, finished the 2020 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) on a high note as it won the championship in all categories.

The final round of the season took place in Hampi and witnessed team racer Rajendra RE secure the top spot in the Group A up to 500cc Class, Samuel Jacob placed at P1 in Group B SuperSport up to 260cc, and Karthik N finishing P1 in the Group B Scooter Class. In the Group B Ladies Class, AishwaryaPissay finished the Rally at P1. IANS

TVS Racing Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) 
