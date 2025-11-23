Two Manipur youth bring home Gold and Silver at National Abilympics 2025, showcasing India’s inclusive skill talent

Imphal: Manipur delivered an inspiring performance at the National Abilympics 2025—India’s prestigious Work Skill Olympics for Divyangjan—with two exceptional participants from the state winning top honours. The national event, held at the Civil Services Officers Institute (CSOI) in New Delhi, brought together 59 finalists from more than 20 states following regional competitions across India. Organized by Sarthak Educational Trust in collaboration with the National Abilympic Association of India (NAAI) and supported by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), TPCDT, and IndusInd Bank, the event followed the successful completion of four Regional Abilympics across Chennai (South), Mumbai (West), Lucknow (North), and Guwahati (East & North East). A total of 26 medals were awarded at the National Abilympics 2025, including 8 Gold, 10 Silver, and 8 Bronze across key skill categories.

Manipur’s Yumnam Naresh Singh, who is Visually Impaired, won Gold in Massage Services, emerging as one of the strongest performers across all service categories. Known for his exceptional technique and precision, Yumnam outperformed competitors from Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, and Delhi.

Sharing his emotional journey, Yumnam Naresh Singh said, “Massage is an art for a visually impaired person. I dedicate this award to my mother—every step I have taken is because of her. I want more people in Manipur and the Northeast to know about Abilympics so that hidden talent can be recognised and supported.”

Manipur’s second winner, Abujum Arunkumar Meitei, who has a Locomotor Disability, earned a Silver medal in Basket Making—a category that highlights traditional craft and fine motor skills. Competing against participants from Jammu & Kashmir and other northern states, Meitei’s skill, design precision, and technique placed him firmly among India’s leading craft artists in this category.

