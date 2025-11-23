Manipur International Polo tournament kicks off in Imphal

Imphal: With much fanfare, the 15th edition of Manipur International Polo Tournament began on Saturday at Imphal Pologround -- Mapal Kangjeibung, regarded as one of the oldest polo grounds in the world.

An official of the Manipur Horse Riding and Polo Association, which organised the contest, said that international and national teams, including players from the US, Colombia, India A (Indian Polo Association), India B (Manipur) and India C (Chhattisgarh) will showcase their expertise, talent, skill, and tactical brilliance as they compete for the championship title and the coveted winning trophy. IANS

