Two steps away from title: Former South Africa captain Temba Bavuma

New Delhi: Former South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has lauded his team’s performance saying they’re “two big steps away” after securing the semifinal berth in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The Aiden Markram-led South Africa is unbeaten in the tournament with seven consecutive wins. They outclassed the USA, defending champions England and West Indies respectively in the Super Eight matches to top Group 2. Bavu ma, who missed out on the T20 World Cup squad, lauded the never-say-die attitude of his side as they prevailed in crunch moments in the tournament multiple times.

“The character and skill on display by the boys have been incredible, the raw emotion and never-say-die attitude are evident. They’re two big steps away, South Africa let’s get further behind them, ur positive energy could be that extra driving force @ProteasMenCSA need,” Bavuma wrote on X.

South Africa have never won a World Cup trophy in limited-overs cricket. They have only won the ICC Champions Trophy in Bangladesh in 1998.

After the win against the West Indies on Monday, Markram expressed his elation to come out on top in the rain-marred game.

“Lot of relief to get through to the semifinal. We would have liked it to be a lot more convincing. The wicket was playing nicely after the rain break but we tried to kill the game too early. It put us in a tricky position but happy to get over the line. We bowled really well, assessed conditions, and kept them to a sub-par total,” the South Africa captain said in the post-match presentation.

With England and South Africa sealing semifinal berths from Group 2, India, Australia, and Afghanistan remain in contention for the remaining two spots from Group 1. (IANS)

