U-18 Asia Cup 2026: India Outclass Korea to Secure Second Straight Win

NEW DELHI: India produced a dominant 4-1 victory against Korea in its third Under-18 Asia Cup 2026 Pool A match in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Monday. Captain Ketan Kushwaha (3’, 36’), Varinder Singh (5’) and Shahrukh Ali (54’) scored for India while Korean captain Yun Jaehyeok (21’) scored his team’s lone goal.

The win put India level on six points with Korea and Japan. Top two teams from each of the two pools will qualify for the semifinals.

India will next face Chinese Taipei on Wednesday its final group-stage game. Agencies

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