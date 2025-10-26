Sports

U-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship: Indian women wrestlers shine

Indian women wrestlers shone at the U-23 World Championships in Serbia, winning five bronze medals across different weight categories.
Published on

New Delhi: Indian women wrestlers delivered an outstanding performance at the ongoing Under-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship in Novi Sad (Serbia), winning five bronze medals in their respective weight categories. The medals were won by Nishu (55 kg), Neha Sharma (57 kg), Pulkit (65 kg), Shrishti (68 kg), and Priya (76 kg).

Additionally, two Indian wrestlers have advanced to the final in their respective categories and will compete for the gold medal on Saturday against their Japanese opponents.

The wrestlers who have reached the summit clash of their respective categories are Hanshika Lamba (53 kg) and Sarika Malik (59 kg), according to a release issued by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President, Sanjay Kumar Singh. IANS

