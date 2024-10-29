U23 World Wrestling Championships: India end campaign with nine medals

Tirana: The 18-year-old, Chirag Chikkara clinched a gold medal in the men’s freestyle 57kg category on the final day at the U23 World Wrestling Championships in Tirana, Albania marking India’s only gold at the event.

His triumph over Kyrgyzstan’s Abdymalik Karachov, which ended in a close 4-3 win, made him only the second Indian men’s wrestler and third Indian overall to capture gold at this prestigious championship. With this victory, India concluded their campaign with an impressive haul of nine medals.

In men’s freestyle, Sujeet Kalkal clinched bronze in the 70kg category with a dominant 13-4 win over Mustafo Akhmedov of Tajikistan. Vicky Chahar also stunned Ukraine’s former U20 World Championships silver medalist Ivan Prymachenko in the 97kg category, with a decisive 7-2 victory to secure another bronze. IANS

