UAE Seal Final Spot For 2026 Mens T20 World Cup With Win Over Japan

Muscat: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) have clinched the final qualification berth for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup by securing a top-three finish at the ongoing Asia/East Asia-Pacific Qualifier in Oman.

With their victory over Japan on Thursday, UAE have joined Nepal and hosts Oman to complete the 20-team lineup for next year’s global tournament in the shortest format, to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

Muhammad Waseem’s side delivered a clinical performance to eliminate Japan from qualifying contention with an eight-wicket win at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground. Their thumping victory also dashed the hopes of Qatar and Samoa, who needed a Japanese win to stay in the race for playing in the mega event.

UAE’s fielding set the tone early, as Japan stumbled to 25/3 in the powerplay and never fully recovered, despite a late rally led by wicketkeeper Wataru Miyauchi. Playing his first match of the tournament and coming at number nine, Miyauchi struck an unbeaten 45 off 32 balls, and was supported by number eleven Abdul Samad in a 42-run stand that lifted Japan to 116/9.

For the UAE, Haider Ali starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 3-12 from three overs. UAE’s chase began with intent, as Waseem and Alishan Sharafu powered the side to 36/0 within three overs.

Though the pair fell after brisk contributions - Waseem scoring 42 off 26 balls and Sharafu making 46 off 27 deliveries, the UAE wrapped up the chase in the 13th over to seal their World Cup spot and spark celebrations in Muscat.

The UAE will now be playing in a Men’s T20 World Cup for just the third time. They last featured in the mega event in 2022, when they exited in the group stage in Australia. Their sole win in that tournament came through a memorable seven-run victory over Namibia in Geelong. IANS

