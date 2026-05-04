Uber Cup 2026: South Korea Stuns Defending Champions China to Claim Third Women’s Badminton Crown

Horsens: South Korea delivered an inspiring team performance to beat defending champions China 3-1 and secure their third Uber Cup title in Horsens on Sunday. This win highlights their growing strength in women’s team badminton.

South Korea had previously won the trophy in Kuala Lumpur (2010) and Bangkok (2022), both times defeating China. They rose to the occasion again at the Forum Horsens, creating another memorable victory. IANS

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