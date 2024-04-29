Uber Cup: Isharani Baruah shines as India trounce Singapore

Chengdu: Isharani Baruah and Anmol Kharb shone bright as India all but assured its place in the quarter-finals of Uber Cup after beating Singapore 4-1 in the second tie of Group A, in Chengdu, China, on Sunday.

The Asian champions, who defeated Canada 4-1 in the opening tie, produced another good show as they recovered from the opening singles defeat of Ashmita Chaliha and went on to win the rest of the contests.

The 53rd-ranked Chaliha, who outwitted Canada’s Michelle Li on Saturday, found the going tough against world No 18 Yeo Jia Min and went down 15-21, 18-21.

National champions Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra, ranked 67, then brought India back with a 21-15, 21-16 win over Xiao En Heng and Jin Yu Jia in the first women’s doubles.

Isharani, ranked 83, went on to double India’s lead with a 21-13, 21-16 win over Insyirah Khan in the second singles.

The 64th-ranked pair of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker then dished out a super performance en route to a 21-8, 21-11 win over Yi Ting Elsa Lai and Zan Michelle as India took an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Rising star Anmol, ranked 258, then sealed the tie with a 21-15, 21-13 win over Lee Xin Megan in the third singles.

With the two victories, India are now placed in second behind China in Group A. The two teams will clash on Tuesday in their final group match to decide the top spot.

India reached the semi-finals of the Uber Cup thrice, in 1957, 2014 and 2016. Agencies

