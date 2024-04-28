Uber Cup: Ashmita Chaliha stuns Li as India rout Canada in opener

Chengdu: A young women's team illuminated the courts as Asian champions India kicked off their Uber Cup campaign with a resounding 4-1 victory over Canada in the opening Group A tie of the Thomas & Uber Cup badminton competitions here on Saturday.

In the absence of top singles and doubles players, India was led by the dynamic duo of Assam's Ashmita Chaliha and Isharani Baruha, along with Manipur's Priya Konjengbam. The Indian squad showcased its mettle despite the lack of international experience as the 17-year-old Anmol Kharb and Shruti Mishra (23) also showed their class on Saturday.

The young contingent led by Ashmita had the responsibility of giving India a winning start and the left-handed shuttler showed her mettle and they did just that. The world no 53 Ashmita upset Canada’s Michelle Li, ranked 28 places above her, 26-24, 24-22 in a 42-minute clash that saw the Indian save a total of six game points across the two games.

The doubles combination of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra then doubled India’s lead with a 21-12, 21-10 win over Catherine Choi and Jeslyn Chow.

The 20-year-old Isharani Baruha beat Wen Yu Zhang 21-13, 21-12 in just 29 minutes to give India an unassailable lead.

Canada finally scored their first point when Jackie Dent and Crystal Lai defeated Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker 21-19, 21-15 in the second doubles rubber. India’s star in the successful Asian Team Championship campaign, Anmol Kharb then wrapped up the tie with a 21-15, 21-11 win over Eliana Zhang. The 17-year-old Anmol rose to the occasion, showcasing her talent with a dominant straight-game victory in the final rubber, securing India's triumph with a 4-1 win. IANS

