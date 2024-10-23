UEFA Champions League: Defender Clement Lenglet joins Atletico Madrid injury list

Madrid (Spain): Atletico Madrid’s French defender Clement Lenglet won’t be able to play against Lille in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night and is likely to be out of action for around a month after twisting his left knee and ankle. The injury happened after he collided with teammate Axel Witsel in Sunday’s 3-1 win at home to Leganes in La Liga.

It was at first feared the defender, who is on loan from FC Barcelona had suffered ligament damage, but the club’s tests on Monday morning ruled that out, although the Atletico website confirms he has “a grade 1 twist on the internal ligament in his left knee and a grade 1-2 twist on the left ankle ligament.” Although Atletico don’t give a return date, Lenglet is unlikely to reappear ahead of the next international break in November, reports Xinhua.

Other players unavailable for Wednesday’s vital match are defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Robin le Normand and utility player, Marcos Llorente. Pablo Barrios is also likely to be sidelined. (IANS)

Also Read: La Liga: Atletico Madrid sanctioned after fan disruptions in Sunday’s derby

Also Watch: