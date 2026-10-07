UEFA to investigate alleged spitting incident during Nations League game

New Delhi: UEFA has launched an investigation into the allegation of a spitting incident in the tunnel area at half-time of Sunday’s Nations League game between Ireland and Israel in Backa Topola.

Ireland ‘s head of athletic performance Damien Doyle alleged that he was spat at by an Israeli player as the teams left the pitch for the half-time break during the closed-door 1-1 Nations League in Serbia.

Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrímsson first declined to comment on the allegation but later confirmed that the allegation was made, adding that he did not see the incident which led to the allegation. Meanwhile, when asked about the allegation during his post-match press conference, Israel head coach Ran Ben-Shimon said, “He did not see anything.”

Now UEFA appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector and launched a formal investigation into the matter.

“Following a review of the official reports which contained an allegation of an incident in or around the tunnel at halftime, an Uefa Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to conduct the appropriate disciplinary investigation regarding potential misconducts from player(s) on the occasion of the Uefa Nations League 2027 League Phase match between Republic of Ireland and Israel, played on 4 October 2026 in Backa Topola, Serbia. Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course,” UEFA spokesperson was quoted by The Irish Times.

The Nations League fixtures, both played at neutral venues, have been embroiled in controversy since February, when the two teams were drawn to play each other in Group B3. There had been calls for Ireland to not fulfil the fixtures in response to Israeli actions in Gaza.

Before the start of the match. Irish players bowed their heads during the Israeli anthem and refused to shake hands before the game.

Despite facing pressure to boycott, the Football Association of Ireland fulfilled the fixtures, which were held behind closed doors. IANS

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