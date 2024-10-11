Uganda to open against Singapore in International Cricket Council Challenge League B event

Kampala: Hosts Uganda will kick off their campaign against Singapore when the International Cricket Council (ICC) Challenge League B takes place from November 4 to 16 in Kampala and Entebbe.

According to the fixture released by the ICC, Uganda will face Singapore on November 6, and play against Tanzania three days later.

The ICC-sanctioned tournament will also see Uganda take on Hong Kong, China on November 10, Italy on November 13, and conclude with a match against Bahrain on November 16.

The Challenge League B serves as a qualification pathway for the 2027 50 Over Cricket World Cup, which will be hosted by Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Namibia. IANS

