Nuremberg: Germany’s preparations for Euro 2024 got off to a stuttering start as they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Ukraine in a tightly contested friendly encounter at the Max-Morlock Stadium. Missing several key players due to their recent Champions League exploits, Julian Nagelsmann’s men struggled to convert their dominance into goals despite creating better chances. Agencies

