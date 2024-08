Chennai: Ayhika Mukherjee maintained her giant-killing ways in her first match of the season, beating World No. 13 and three-time Olympian, Bernadette Szocs, 3-0. Ayhika’s win set up a triumph for Puneri Paltan Table Tennis in their opening tie of Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Friday. IANS

