70th All India Inter Railway Table Tennis Championship 2024-25 Concludes

GUWAHATI: The 70th All India Inter Railway Table Tennis Championship 2024-25, organized by the Northeast Frontier Railway Sports Association (NFRSA), concluded at the Maligaon Railway indoor Stadium on Friday. The General Manager of NF Railway Chetan Kumar Shrivastava and other senior officials of NF Railway attended the closing function.

In the Women’s Singles category, Anusha Kutumbale of Western Railway clinched the title defeating Takeme Sarkar of Northeast Frontier Railway. In the Men’s Singles category, Ronit Bhanja of Eastern Railway triumphed over Jeet Chandra of South Eastern Railway in the final.

The championship witnessed participation from 13 men’s teams and 6 women’s teams, comprising a total of 180 players, referees, and coaches representing various zones from Indian Railways across the country.

