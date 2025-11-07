Uma Chetry delighted to be part of Women’s World Cup champion team

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam girl Uma Chetry, who made her debut in the Women’s World Cup as part of the Indian women’s cricket team, expressed her happiness at being a member of the World Cup-winning squad.

Uma shared her thoughts during an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, where the Indian women’s team presented Prime Minister with a team jersey.

Reflecting on her debut, Uma said, “It’s a wonderful feeling for me. Making a debut for India is always special, but doing it in a World Cup makes it even more memorable. The support from my teammates has been incredible.”

Uma also expressed slight disappointment at not getting the opportunity to bat in the match as the game against Bangladesh was washed out due to rain. “I don’t know what happens as rain interrupts my debut games,” she said with a smile.

Speaking about her future goals, Uma added, “I want to play many more matches for the national team and will give my best to bring more laurels to the country.”

