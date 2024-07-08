Uma Chetry debuts for India in 2nd T20I against South Africa in Chennai

CHENNAI: Uma Chetry became the 1st female cricketer of Assam, who represents the State in domestic level, to debut in international cricket as the 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was selected in the playing XI in the 2nd T20I against South Africa in Chennai on Sunday. She was called in place of Richa Ghosh who suffered an injury in the first T20I.

Uma was part of India A at the ACC Women’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup in June 2023. In July, she received her maiden call-up to the senior India squad for the series against Bangladesh. Agencies

