Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: A fine half-century from Assam girl Uma Chetry went in vain as West Zone began their campaign in the Senior Women’s Inter-Zonal T20 Championship with a five-wicket victory over East Zone at the ACA Stadium here on Tuesday.

Opening the innings for East Zone, Uma displayed good form, scoring 57 off 43 deliveries, including seven boundaries and a six. East Zone skipper Richa Ghosh also made a valuable contribution with a quickfire 44 off 30 balls, studded with six boundaries and two sixes. Mita Paul chipped in with 27 as East Zone posted a competitive total 149/5 in 20 overs.

In reply, West Zone rode on an impressive knock from Jemimah Rodrigues to chase down the target in 16.4 overs, losing five wickets. Jemimah scored 59 off just 34 deliveries, hitting nine boundaries and a six to guide her side to victory. Captain Smriti Mandhana put 25 balls 37 which included seven boundaries and one six.

In the other matches of the day, North Zone defeated Central Zone by six wickets at the same venue, while South Zone registered a comprehensive 58-run victory over North East Zone at the ACA Academy Ground in Fulung.

Brief scores: West Zone Vs East Zone: East Zone: 149/5 in 20 overs (Uma Chetry 57 off 43 balls, Richa Ghosh 44 off 30 balls, Mita Paul not out 27 off 25 balls; Saima Thakor 2/16, Anuja Patil 2/28), West Zone: 150/5 in 16.4 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 59 off 34 balls, Smriti Mandhana 37 off 25 balls, Tejal Hasabnis 24 off 18 balls; Tanushree Sarkar 2/15,Titas Sadhu 1/33, Jintimani Kalita 1/22, Payal Vakharia 1/19).

North Zone Vs Central Zone: Central Zone :155 all out in 19.5 overs (Anushka Sharma 55 off 41 balls, Minnu Mani not out 51 off 31 balls, Shipra Giri 28 off 19 balls; Kashvee Gautam 3/26,Nandini Sharma 2/26,Shafali Verma 2/40), North Zone: 159/4 in 15.4 overs (Kanika Ahuja not out 105 off 49 balls, Sushma Verma 23 off 18 balls, Shafali Verma 17 off 14 balls; Renuka Singh Thakur 3/21,Pooja Vastrakar 1/34) .

South zone vs North East Zone: South Zone 155/5 in 20 overs, (Gunalan Kamalini 63 of 51 balls, S Patil 27 from 15 balls, Nabam Yakar 2-27, Debasmita Dutta 2-32,North East Zone: 97/6 in 20 overs, Samayita 34 from 36 balls, Kalpana Devi 22 from 24 balls. Shree Charani 3-18.

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