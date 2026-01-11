Umran Malik Omitted From J&K Squad for Ranji Trophy preparatory camp

New Delhi: Pacer Umran Malik has been left out of Jammu and Kashmir’s squad for the Ranji Trophy preparatory camp, set to happen in Pondicherry. Malik, who has played ten ODIs and eight T20Is for India, was in the squad for the first half of the Ranji Trophy, but played only one game against Rajasthan in Srinagar and went wicketless. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Malik played five matches and took six wickets, but was omitted from the squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Opener Qamran Iqbal, who hit a century in Jammu and Kashmir’s memorable Ranji Trophy win over Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, has also been omitted. IANS

