Uncapped Pacer Michael Rae Joins New Zealand Squad for Second Test Against West Indies

Christchurch: New Zealand have added uncapped fast bowler Michael Rae to the Test squad for the second match against the West Indies, starting on December 10 in Wellington.

The 30-year-old pacer, who flew to Wellington on Saturday to join the squad, has been called up to the squad after Matt Henry and Nathan Smith suffered injuries during the first Test in Christchurch.

Both Henry and Smith remain doubtful for the second Test in Wellington on Wednesday, largely due to the short turnaround between matches.

Rae has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket in recent years, featuring in 69 first-class games and claiming 205 wickets at an average of 33.06, including three five-wicket hauls. IANS

