LUCKNOW: Second seed Tanvi Sharma was pushed to a decider in her 21-19, 18-21, 21-14 win over Indonesia’s Ni Kadek Dhinda Amartya Pratiwi, before Unnati Hooda outlasted Anmol Kharb 21-19, 15-21, 21-18 in an all-Indian contest at the Syed Modi India International here at the BBD UP Badminton Academy on Friday.

Pratiwi, ranked 56th, tested World No. 21 Tanvi from the outset, with the Indian making a slow start. Tanvi gradually found her rhythm, using clever shuttle placement to take a slender lead at the first game interval. The 20-year-old Indonesian continued to stay in touch, drawing level at 19-all, but Tanvi won the decisive points to take the opening game amid loud home support.

Pratiwi hit back in the second essay, building a five-point lead soon as Tanvi struggled to defend against her attacks and corner shots. The Indonesian duly forced a decider.

Tanvi was again tested in the third game, trailing 9-11 at the interval before mounting a comeback. Her precise placement repeatedly forced Pratiwi into defensive dives. The ndian was quick to recover and intercept. Pratiwi even broke her racquet when it struck the ground during an attempt to defend one of Tanvi’s smashes. The Indian teenager took control after the interval, pulling away to win the decider and secure her place in the semifinals.

The all-Indian quarterfinal between Unnati and Anmol, both 19 years old, was no less absorbing as it went the distance in a 77-minute contest. The two had previously met in the quarterfinals of this year’s Hylo Open, where Anmol had prevailed.

Anmol started strongly and held a slight advantage in the first game. Unnati, however, moved three points ahead soon after the interval. Anmol fought back to make it 18-all, but Unnati held firm to claim three of the next four points and with it, the opener.

Anmol turned the tables in the second game. Unnati fell behind as her opponent grew in confidence, with the two Indians engaging in lengthy rallies and repeatedly pushing each other across the court. Anmol converted the third of her seven game points to level the tie.

The decider followed a similar pattern, with neither player able to establish a clear advantage. Unnati eventually edged two points ahead and made the advantage count, sealing the win to end Anmol’s campaign.

Unnati’s victory set up a semifinal against Tanvi on Saturday, guaranteeing India a place in the women’s singles final.

Tasnim Mir, meanwhile, went down 11-21, 11-21 to top-seeded Japanese Riko Gunji, who will face Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in the semifinals.

In men’s doubles, third seeds M.R. Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan went down 21-10, 12-21, 13-21 to Thailand’s Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn and Worrapol Thongsa-nga.

In women’s doubles, top seeds Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand stayed on track for a hat-trick of titles after receiving a walkover from French duo of Margot Lambert and Camille Pognante.

In mixed doubles, Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Reshika Uthayasooriyan defeated compatriots Viraj Kuvale and Rutaparna Panda 21-8, 21-14 to book a semifinal place. Agencies

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