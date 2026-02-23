Unpredictable Windies meet underdog Zimbabwe in unexpected Super 8s clash

Mumbai: The T20 format’s most unpredictable exponent, West Indies, will take on Zimbabwe, the Cinderella team of this edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, pitting the Caribbean flair against the African fire in a mouth-watering clash in the Super 8s stage of the 2026 edition here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Two-time T20 World Cup winners West Indies are on a resurgence as they topped their preliminary league group ahead of England and advanced to the tournament’s second stage as group toppers. They were placed in Group C with three European teams, two-time winners England, Italy, and Scotland, the last-minute replacement for Bangladesh, and Asian minnows Nepal.

Though Group D with South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan was considered the Group of Death, Group C turned out to be the toughest of them all, as each of the five teams in the group won at least one match. West Indies topped Group C, while England finished second; both made it to the Super Eights.

While the West Indies are usually very unpredictable, especially in the T20 format, capable of producing unforgettable performances one day and quite forgettable ones the next, in this edition of the T20 World Cup, things have fallen perfectly for them as they have come up with some fine performances to top their group. Their form coming into the tournament was patchy. In 2025, they won just 2 out of the 7 T20I series they played and lost both series leading up to the World Cup.

However, they have come good when it mattered the most. Shai Hope’s side has remained undefeated in Group C, winning four out of four matches, beating Scotland, England, Nepal and Italy with ease. Their bowling unit has been especially impressive, claiming 38 wickets in the group stage, the most among the 20 teams, and bowling out the opposition in three of their four matches. Shamar Joseph, Jason Holder and Matthew Forde did duty for them in the four matches and finished the group stage strongly.

All-rounder Romario Shepherd missed the Nepal game due to a niggle and was not risked against Italy. But his return will be a massive boost to both departments, though they will have to make a tough decision whether to prefer him over Roston Chase. IANS

Also Read: Bumrah breaks Ashwin’s record for most T20 World Cup wickets for India