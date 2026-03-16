Unseeded Andreozzi and Guinard win maiden ATP Masters 1000 title together

Indian Wells: Unseeded pair Guido Andreozzi and Manuel Guinard produced a composed performance to secure their first ATP Masters 1000 title together, defeating cousins Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Vacherot 7-6(3), 6-3 in the doubles final of the Indian Wells Open.

The victory marks a significant milestone for the Andreozzi–Guinard partnership, which only began at the US Open in 2025. Since joining forces last season, the duo has steadily built chemistry on court, culminating in their breakthrough triumph at one of the most prestigious events on the ATP calendar.

Their title run in California included several notable victories. The pair knocked out fourth seeds Christian Harrison and Neal Skupski earlier in the tournament before delivering another strong performance to overcome top seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos to reach the championship match. IANS

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