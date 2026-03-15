SSB's Civic Action Programme: Inspiring Youth and Strengthening Community Ties

GUWAHATI: The 23rd Battalion, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Lalpool, Assam, organized a grand programme under the Civic Action Programme (CAP – NER). The programme was graced by B. K. Pal, IG, FTR Tezpur, as the Chief Guest. The event was also attended by several distinguished guests including Padmanabh Baruah, IPS (SSP Udalguri), S. K. Awadhiya (Commandant, 23 Bn SSB), Ramnath Yadav (Principal, JNV), Rajkumar Xalxo (Commandant, 61 Bn SSB), Ramavtar Bolotia (Commandant, 37 Bn SSB), Parag Chaturvedi (Commandant, SHQ Bezpara), Dr. Yangshuman Das (District Veterinary Officer, Udalguri) and Anand Muchahary (Founder, Jougafu Youth Club).

On this occasion, the Chief Guest B. K. Pal formally inaugurated the football match. The programme was organized with the objective of motivating the youth through sports activities, strengthening the relationship between the security forces and local villagers, and creating awareness among the youth about the importance of fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from local youths and villagers, reflecting the positive impact of such initiatives in promoting sportsmanship, unity and cooperation between the SSB and the local community. This is stated in a release.

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