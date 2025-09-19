Upcoming World Cup is a real chance for us to raise our standards: Athapaththu

Dubai: Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu opened up on her team’s preparations for the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India and Sri Lanka and expressed confidence in her girls doing well in the global event.

Speaking to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Athapaththu mentioned that the team is used to playing in sub-continent conditions, which will give them an edge over other teams in India.

“The sub-continent conditions are something we are used to, and I feel that will give us a secret advantage. Combined with the experience of our senior players, we have a strong balance of youth and maturity, and this year’s World Cup is a real chance for us to shine. This tournament is also a chance for us to raise our standards to a new level,” Athapaththu told the ICC.

She also noted that she understands the importance of playing in a World Cup and how every team will be eyeing the final prize. Noting that the Lankan side will not underestimate their opponents, Athapaththu added. IANS

Also Read: Varun Chakravarthy Spins A New Chapter In Indian Cricket

Also Watch: