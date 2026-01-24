US forward Trinity Rodman becomes highest-paid women’s footballer

NEW DELHI: United States forward Trinity Rodman has signed a new three-year deal with the National Women’s Soccer League’s (NWSL) Washington Spirit that will reportedly make her the world’s highest-paid woman footballer.

The Spirit announced the signing in a statement on Thursday, calling it “one of the most significant contracts in the NWSL and the women’s game worldwide, reflecting both Rodman’s elite status and the Spirit’s role as a global standard-bearer in women’s soccer.”

ESPN and The Athletic reported the deal is worth more than USD 2 million annually, including bonuses.

Her agent, Mike Senkowski of Upper 90 Sports Group, told both outlets it will make her the highest-paid female player in the world.

Rodman, daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, was drafted at the age of 18 in 2021 and earned Rookie of the Year honors as the Spirit won their first NWSL title.

She won Olympic gold in 2024, and while the Spirit fell in the past two NWSL title matches, the club had made retaining her a priority.

“I knew this was where I wanted to enter the next chapter of my career,” Rodman said in a statement. “I’m proud of what we’ve built since my rookie season, and I’m excited about where this club is headed.

“We’re chasing championships and raising the standard, and I can’t wait to keep doing that with my teammates and the best fans in the NWSL.”

The path to re-sign Rodman, whose previous contract expired on December 31, hasn’t been smooth.

A four-year deal that would have paid Rodman significantly more in the second half of the contract term was vetoed by NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman, who reportedly believed it violated the “spirit” of league salary rules.

The NWSL Players Association responded by filing a grievance against the league on Rodman’s behalf.

In December, the league’s board of governors approved the creation of a new High Impact Player rule, allowing teams to spend up to USD 1 million beyond the salary cap on certain stars in a bid to keep them in the league. IANS

